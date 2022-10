Josie McMahon (right) and her mother, Chandra McMahon, are all smiles after Josie crossed the finish line in the Tornado Alley one mile fun run Saturday morning, October 1 in Algona. Josie said she had competed in Special Olympics’ events in high school, but this was the first time she had participated in the Tornado Alley one mile fun run. Josie’s father, Paul, encouraged her to participate in the event.