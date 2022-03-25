Algona, Woolstock teens killed in crash near Dakota City

The Iowa State Patrol reported it investigated a one-vehicle accident at 230th Street and Nevada Avenue just southeast of Dakota City at 6:19 Saturday morning.

According to the report, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by 17-year-old Gavin Maines of Woolstock was westbound on 230th Street when Maines failed to navigate the right hand curve. The pickup went into the west ditch and rolled several times. Maines and 18-year-old Madison Fraker of Algona were ejected from the truck. Both were pronounced dead at the accident scene by the Humboldt County medical examiner. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Department assisted the patrol at the accident scene.

Madison Fraker was a senior at Algona High School.

Services are pending.