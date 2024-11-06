Algona votes to annex 54 acres contingent upon solar farm project

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

The City of Algona took another step this week toward paving the way for a commercial solar farm north of town.

After some debate, Algona City Council members unanimously approved annexing a 54-acre portion of land just north of the city limits contingent upon a construction of a solar farm. Owned by Dixie Eichelberger, the land is on the west side of Highway 169 north of the city limits and to the intersection with 230th Street.