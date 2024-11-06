Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 6 November 2024

Algona votes to annex 54 acres contingent upon solar farm project

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

The City of Algona took another step this week toward paving the way for a commercial solar farm north of town.

After some debate, Algona City Council members unanimously approved annexing a 54-acre portion of land just north of the city limits contingent upon a construction of a solar farm. Owned by Dixie Eichelberger, the land is on the west side of Highway 169 north of the city limits and to the intersection with 230th Street.

