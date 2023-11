People gathered at the Kossuth County Conservation maintenance shed on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. to carve pumpkins from Bode’s Moonlight Garden. The shop is located just off of Highway 169 on the southeast corner of Smith Lake. The free carving event was sponsored by the Algona Rotary Club. People returned to Smith Lake that evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to drive through the campground and view all the Jack O’Lanterns lit up.