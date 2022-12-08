Algona Rotary Club hosts holiday fun day

Approximately 140 kids spent last Saturday afternoon making crafts, decorating cookies and visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Algona Rotary Club’s Santa’s Family Workshop held at the First United Methodist Church in Algona.

Photos clockwise from top left: Piper Zabka had fun becoming an elf; Kimberly Sankey decorates a holiday cookie while her dad, Tim, looks on; and Brody Rowley talks with Mrs. Claus as his brother, Liam, waits his turn. Kim Wegener photos