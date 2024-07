By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

The cost of breakfast and lunch in Algona schools will increase this year.

The Algona Community School District Board of Education will increase breakfast and lunch prices by 10 cents for all students. The increase will go into effect for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. Board members approved the measure in a vote at the group’s July 8 meeting.

With the increase, school lunch prices will now be: