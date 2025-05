All are welcome to attend an informational come and go open house on Thursday, May 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. to discuss the 2025 street construction plans. The event will take place at Algona City Hall with city, engineering and contractor staff for the Nebraska, Thorington and Parking Lot Improvement Project. Topics will include proposed construction schedule, project phasing, access plan and what to expect during construction.

Project Objectives