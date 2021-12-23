Algona grade schools receive high rating; work continues on reorganization proposal with Lu Verne

By Amy Frankl-Brandt, Assistant Editor

ALGONA—The Algona Community School District board shared school scores and ratings during its board meeting on Monday, Dec. 20.

The Iowa Department of Education released the new results and features in an online school accountability reporting system found on the Iowa School Performance Profiles website. It shows updated scores and ratings for all public schools based on how they performed on a set of accountability measures in the 2020-21 school year. Overall ratings for ACSD schools were the same as 2019-20.

Algona High School and Algona Middle School both received a rating of acceptable while Lucia Wallace, Bryant and Bertha Godfrey Elementary received a high performing rating.

Reorganization committee

The reorganization committee met on Dec. 6 and prior to the ACSD board meeting on Monday. The committee members are: Rodney Davis (Algona Board Member), Andrea Vinci (Algona Board Member), Pete Waltz (Algona Staff member), Nicole Studer (Algona Staff member), Justin Davis (Algona Community member) and Haley Offerman (Algona Community member). The following committee members from the Lu Verne CSD are: Lany Mitchell (Lu Verne board member), Charles Legler (Lu Verne board member), Kira Carroll (Lu Verne staff member) and Lara Kleier (community member).

The purpose of this committee is to come up with a petition that can be placed on the September 2022 ballot. This will allow members of the public to vote on the proposed merger of the Lu Verne CSD and the Algona CSD beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

The petition that the committee will develop has to include five components. They are a legal description of the proposed boundary line (usually done in conjunction with legal counsel and the Iowa Department of Education), conformance to the area education reorganization plans, a name of proposed district, the number of directors, (5 or 7) and a method election of the directors.

Optional items for the petition are no passage of bond election within the past six months, voter approved physical plant and equipment levy (Algona has a $0.67 voter approved PPEL), a plan for the division of assets and liabilities and an alternate method of election of initial board.

The meeting on Dec. 6 was centered around what the two districts currently share as well as the reason to support reorganization of the two districts.

The Dec. 20 reorganization meeting focused on the development of the petition. The reorganization committee and board of education of both districts will work to collect the needed signatures for the petition.

A website with Algona/Lu Verne Reorganization information has been developed. The site can be accessed by going to the Algona school website, (algona.k12.ia.us), and clicking on the “District” menu.

AMS assistant principal

During the board retreat this past summer, directors discussed the need for an assistant principal at the middle school.

Superintendent Joe Carter said, “Our middle school has over 440 students and over 45 staff members. The simple management of that number of students and staff is very difficult. Currently, administration can get bogged down with managerial duties and working with behavior throughout the day, which leaves little time for instructional leadership and being in classrooms.” He said that having an assistant principal would allow for both positions to spend their time as instructional leaders and to manage behaviors in the building more effectively than what is currently being done.

The financial forecast models which go through 2027, were created with the assistant principal position built in. “This is a position that we can afford and it is sustainable,” Carter said.

Financials

Monthly ending balances are strong and are aligned to what they have been in previous years, Carter explained. The general fund balance, activity fund balance, SAVE fund balance and insurance fund balances are all higher than at the same time last year. The revenues continue to be higher than expenditures for the year to date.

The board approved the SBRC Modified Supplemental amount for the drop out prevention program application. This amount is approved annually to fund the Drop Out Prevention/At Risk programs. This is a per pupil amount, .046 times district cost per pupil times certified enrollment. “This is a very valuable supplemental revenue source ($557,046) that allows us to fund programs that we would not be able to have without it,” Carter said.