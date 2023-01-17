Algona, Garrigan band members selected for Karl King Honor Bands

FORT DODGE—Thirteen members of the Algona Middle School Band and 12 members of the Bishop Garrigan Band were selected to participate in the Karl King Honor Bands. The honor bands performed at St. Edmond Catholic School in Fort Dodge on Saturday, January 14.

These musicians had their performance resumes submitted by their teachers and the top students were chosen for the bands. The students spent the day in rehearsal in preparation for the evening concert.