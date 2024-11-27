Algona First United Methodist Church team volunteers for a week in Illinois

Every year the Algona First United Methodist Church has a team that volunteers at the Midwest Mission Distribution Center for a week. The group helps the staff go through donated items and prepare them to be sent where needed. This past week the Algona volunteers were asked to assemble the cleaning buckets needed for the hurricane and flood victims in the North Carolina/Florida areas. “We completed 11 pallets of cleaning buckets in one day, a pallet has 36 buckets,” said Sandy Ley.