Algona council OK's planning for $6 million in 2022 street, utility projects

By Brad Hicks, Publisher

ALGONA—Street projects dotted Algona’s map throughout 2021. You can expect the same in 2022.

During its meeting Monday evening at City Hall, the Algona City Council approved hiring Bolton & Menk engineers to begin finalizing plans for another round of improvements throughout the city – work carrying an estimated price tag of about $6.7 million.

Mill and overlay

One part of the plan involves milling off existing asphalt and putting down new layers on 31 blocks of city streets and one block of alley. Another alley will be reconstructed with asphalt. The south parking lot at the public library will have its entrance reconstructed and the parking lot asphalted. The preliminary cost estimate is $1.862 million. The engineering fee approved by the council is not to exceed $157,000. A separate agreement would be approved for the engineering firm’s oversight of the projects once they begin.

The specific plans include:

• Williams Street from McGregor to State streets;

• Durant Street from Oak to Commercial streets;

• State Street from Ridgely to Thorington streets;

• Lantry Street from McGregor to State streets;

• Nebraska Street from Moore to Jones streets;

• Harlan Street from Nebraska to State streets;

• Nebraska Street from Smith to Hall streets;

• Lucas Street from Jones to Wooster streets;

• Williams Street from State to Call streets;

• Jones Street from McGregor to State streets;

• Wooster Street from McGregor to State streets;

• Call Street from Hall to Ridgely streets;

• Pine Street from Phillips Street to the cemetery shed;

• An alley near the condominiums from Moore to Harlan streets;

• Blackford Street from McGregor to Nebraska streets;

• Ridgely Street from McGregor to Nebraska streets; and

• The south library parking lot.

North Phillips Street

Concrete reconstruction projects totaling $4.831 million are also planned.

The council approved total reconstruction of North Phillips Street from North Street (the corner at Diagonal and Phillips) proceeding north past Seton School to Pine Street and the cemetery.

Originally, only three blocks of North Phillips were going to be completed in 2022 and two blocks of Wooster Street were going to be redone. But the council was given the option of finishing North Phillips in one year, which would save the city money. Wooster Street will be addressed in the future, potentially in 2023, City Administrator Jacob Tjaden said.

Matt Cole, representing Bolton & Menk, told the council the work on Phillips Street can be done in two stages to ensure either Oak Street or Elm Street will be available for cross-town traffic. He said a north part or a south part would be done first, then rocked to give residents access, then the other half would be done. The actual paving with a machine will take about a day. Most of the work will involve ripping out the existing street and installing new sewer, storm sewer and water mains. There was discussion about widening the street, and that likely would be on the east side because the driveway slopes on the west side are steeper. Cole added that by shifting the street east, more trees could be saved.

Wooster

As for the two blocks on Wooster from Kennedy to McGregor, which is just west of Lucia Wallace Elementary, Tjaden said the plan would be to do a complete reconstruction but use asphalt rather than concrete. Deputy City Administrator Barb Smith asked Cole if the asphalt would be enough to deal with the school bus traffic in the area, and Cole said it would. He noted that garbage trucks are heavier than school buses.

A section of Wooster Street south of the intersection with Kennedy Street was done in 2021.

Other

Concrete reconstruction in 2022 is also planned for the municipal parking lot at the corner of Moore and Call streets, which is behind the Algona Welcome Center.

The city hopes to use storm runoff reduction methods on the lot and get a grant for doing so. Tjaden said another option under consideration is to place an electric vehicle recharging station in the lot.

Another total reconstruction project planned for 2022 is rebuilding of North McCoy Street, which runs north and south on the west side of the Bishop Garrigan campus. The work will be from Poplar Street to U.S. Highway 18.

In other street project matters, the council approved pay requests to Fort Dodge Asphalt for this year’s mill and overlay project and Reding’s Gravel and Excavating for this year’s street reconstruction projects. The new Snap-on Drive from Highway 18 to Poplar Street was expected to open this week.

ARPA funds, EMS

Council members formally approved spending $163,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds allocation.

Some $150,000 of it will go the Algona EMS. It will be used for eligible reimbursable expenses, plus premium pay for staff over the next two and one-half year. That $150,000 matches the $150,000 approved for the same uses by the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors.

The two and one-half year timeframe stretches the funds to the end of fiscal year 2024. July 1, 2024, the start of fiscal year 2025, is the first point at which it is possible a countywide EMS system could be funded if voters were to approve a tax for that.

Three other organizations will receive ARPA funds because of the negative impacts COVID-19 had on the people who use their services. Those are allocations the city previously approved for the current budget year from the general fund budget. They are $5,500 each for the Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team and Kossuth County Food Pantry and $2,000 for the Northwest Iowa RSVP.

Police pay, grant

Council members reviewed data regarding pay for Algona Police Department (APD) officers and raised it $1.50 per hour across the board for non-salaried personnel.

A comparison study of compensation from cities of similar size in the area was presented. In comparison to Garner, Emmetsburg, Humboldt, Estherville, Webster City and the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department, the APD officers had the second-lowest starting wage at $45,947 per year and the second-lowest top wage at $55,806 per year. The starting wage was about $2,500 per year lower than the starting wage and about $500 lower than the average top wage.

On another law enforcement matter, the council approved the APD’s request to apply for a grant to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to participate in the STEP program. The department is seeking $11,500, which will be used for two new in-car camera systems and staff overtime, Chief Bo Miller reported.

Hearing, work session

A hearing was set to vacate a section of 100th Avenue west of Algona to make way for a runway extension. The joint hearing is the with the county at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at City Hall, as part of the Algona Airport Commission regular meeting.

During an hour-long work session prior to the regular meeting, the council and staff reviewed wayfinding signs, a sewer rate study, tree planting, property demolition and a schedule for budget work for fiscal year 2023.