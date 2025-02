By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Officials with the Algona Community School District will hold the first public hearing for the proposed 2025-26 budget next month.

The public hearing for the 2025-26 budget will be held at 5 p.m., March 24 at Algona High School. It will be held during a special meeting, as required by law. Details of the proposed budget will be unveiled at the Board’s regular meeting on Monday, March 10.