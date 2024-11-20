Algona Community School District finances in good health, officials say
By Molly Montag, News Correspondent
An internal budget review found the finances of the Algona Community Schools are healthy in fiscal year 2024.
Algona Community Schools Superintendent Joe Carter shared details of the certified annual report with school board members during their regular meeting on Nov. 11. The report gave an overview of the $22.26 million dollar budget and calculated the district’s standing in ten categories: