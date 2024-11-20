Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 20 November 2024

Algona Community School District finances in good health, officials say

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

An internal budget review found the finances of the Algona Community Schools are healthy in fiscal year 2024.

Algona Community Schools Superintendent Joe Carter shared details of the certified annual report with school board members during their regular meeting on Nov. 11. The report gave an overview of the $22.26 million dollar budget and calculated the district’s standing in ten categories:

