On Dec. 3 and 4, over 200 Algona band students in grades 6-12 participated in the 2nd Annual Algona Bands Recording Project. The project brought in 15 professional music educators from throughout the state of Iowa to work with Algona band students. This project began last year with the high school band.

The second year of this project was an expansion of the first year and involved the high school band, 7th/8th grade band and 6th grade band.