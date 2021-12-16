IN ADVANCE: Experience joy at the Train Museum

IN ADVANCE:

Santa and Mrs. at State 5 today

You still have one more opportunity to visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and let them know what gift you’re hoping to find under the Christmas tree. They will be at the State 5 Theatre today, Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Museum open by appointment

The Kossuth County Historical Museum will be open by appointment until spring. Call 515-320-0834 or email kossuthhistoricalsociety@gmail.com to schedule a visit or get more information.

POW museum hours told

The hours for the Camp Algona POW Museum through the rest of December will be: Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 23, 1-4 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 30, 1-4 p.m.; closed Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31.

Nativity Scene open till Dec. 31

The Algona Nativity Scene is open through Friday, Dec. 31. Hours are 2-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-8 p.m. Sunday and Christmas Day. New Year’s Eve hours are 2-6 p.m. The nativity, built by German prisoners of war in World War II at Camp Algona, is located on the Kossuth County Fairgrounds. Follow the signs.

Free movie is ‘Polar Express’

The free merchant movie this week at the State 5 Theatre is “The Polar Express.” Showtimes are 11 a.m. and noon Saturday and noon Sunday. This is the final free merchant movie of the holiday season.

Pork loin meal giveaway today

Operation Christmas Meal, a pork loin giveaway for local families in need, is being held today, Thursday, Dec. 16, 4-6 p.m., in the Bomgaars parking lot. The giveaway is by the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms.

Achin for Bacon

Achin for Bacon returns this year. Save the date: Saturday, Feb. 5, at the VFW.