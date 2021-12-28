In Advance

Chamber kicks off trivia nights Jan. 6 at VFW

A series of Algona Area Chamber of Commerce trivia nights kicks off Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Algona VFW. “Think Up, Drink Up” Trivia Night is 6:30-9 p.m., with registration at 6 p.m. There is no entry fee, teams can be from one to six people, and there are prizes for first, second and third place. A cash bar is available. Similar events are planned in February, March and April.

You can have bacon with that, and everything

After a year off due to COVID-19, the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to bring back Baconfest. The event is planned for Saturday, Feb. 5 at the VFW. Tickets are available now at the Chamber office, Brown’s Shoe Fit and Hy-Vee. They are $20 each. Up to 12 vendors will be accepted to provide appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Wesley shaving, sharing plan for 150th in 2022

Wesley Community Club will hold a sesquicentennial celebration shave and informational meeting Sunday, Jan. 2, 2-4 p.m., at the community center. There will be snacks and a sharing of what is planned for the celebration on the Fourth of July weekend 2022. People can register for the beard contest and obtain their shaving permits – you can go clean shaven or there will be people at the meeting to shave you, and then there will be no shaving until July 3.

Lifesaving, CPR classes set by Little Sprouts

Little Sprouts Daycare is hosting a pair of lifesaving classes the first two weeks of January. Saturday, Jan. 8, there is a basic life saving class beginning at 8 a.m. There is a heartsaver CPR and AED first aid class Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Both are at the daycare. Call Samantha Elbert at 515-341-5041 or email her at elbert.samantha@gmail.com to learn more or register.

Through Jan. 4

Winter Reading 2021 at Algona Public Library. Three $10 cash prize winners from each of the reading clubs: Club Orange, Club Gold, Club Teal, Club Lime, Club Blue, Adult Club. Winners contacted Jan. 5. Contact the library for information.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Titonka Public Library Quick Read Roundtable is for adult readers who are short on time. Read a short story or book excerpt and meet on 5:30-6 p.m. to discuss. Stop at the library to pick up a copy of this month’s reading.

Saturday, Jan. 1

HAPPY NEW YEAR.

APC Office closed Monday, Jan. 3. Reminder delivery Jan. 5.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Wesley Sesquicentennial Kickoff Shave and information meeting, 2-4 p.m., Community Center.

Monday, Jan. 3

Titonka Girl Scouts, 6 p.m., Buffalo Creek Activity Center.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Pages for Pizza, Titonka Public Library, 2:30-5 p.m.

After school reading program, Titonka Public Library.

Thursday, Jan. 6

“Think Up, Drink Up” Trivia Night, at Algona VFW. Registration 6 p.m. Trivia 6:30-9 p.m. No entry fee. Teams 1-6 people. Prizes for first, second, third. Algona Chamber event.

Friday, Jan. 7

Algona Chamber ribbon cutting/coffee, Algona Public Library,9:30 a.m.

Outdoor Women’s Day registration deadline. Event is Saturday, Jan. 15, at Lost Island Lake Nature Center. Call 515-295-2138.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Basic Life Saving Class, Little Sprouts Daycare, 8 a.m. 515-341-5041 or elbert.samantha@gmail.com.

Algona FFA at IAT Conference, Ankeny.

AHS at NCIBA Honor Band.

Matt Koppen Benefit, 4-8 p.m., Whittemore Community Center. Meal, 5 p.m. Silent auction ends, 6:30 p.m. Live auction, 7 p.m. Part of bar proceeds 4-5 p.m. to the benefit. Donations to auctions at 515-320-0404, 515-200-9227, 515-320-5494 or 712-480-0221.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Whittemore Legion pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-noon.

Sun.-Mon., Jan. 9-10

North Union students at Dorian Vocal Festival, Luther College, Decorah.

Mon.-Tue., Jan. 10-11

Blood drive in Algona, First United Methodist Church, appointments required at lifeserve.info/schedule or 800-287-4903. Monday, 12:30-5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

WB-M preschool hearing tests, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Kossuth County Historical Society annual meeting, 2 p.m., museum at 122 S. Dodge St., Algona. Carter Nath entertains on museum’s antique melodian. Open to public.

Heartsaver CPR/AED First Aid Class, 6 p.m., Little Sprouts Daycare. 515-341-5041 or elbert.samantha@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Question. Persuade. Refer. (QPR) anti-suicide training for ag professionals and producers, noon-2 p.m., Water’s Edge Nature Center, Algona. Lunch provided. Register at 515-295-2469 or extension.iastate.edu/kossuth; use code AGPRO.

Pages for Pizza, Titonka Public Library, 2:30-5 p.m.

After school reading program, Titonka Public Library.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Digital Design Challenge, 4 p.m., Algona Public Library, ages 11-18, learn and use coding skills.

Friday, Jan. 14

Algona Chamber ribbon cutting/coffee, Stinson Prairie Arts Council at O.B. Laing Auditorium for presentation of musical “Jack and Bella - From Beanstalk to Broadway,”9:30 a.m.

Kossuth County Conservation hosts author, DNR officer Ericka Billerbeck, 1 p.m., Water’s Edge Nature Center at Smith Lake.

Saturday, Jan. 15

AMS at Karl King Honor Band.

Monday, Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Jr. Day.