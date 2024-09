Twenty-Five members of the Active Seniors of Algona enjoyed a bus tour of various local Freedom Rock sites on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The tour left Algona at 9 a.m. and proceeded to stops in Rolfe, Livermore, Britt, Armstrong and Whittemore. Members enjoyed a nice lunch at the Country Club while in Britt. Chuck Stetzel drove the bus for the tour and Dan Peterson and John Kern organized the trip.