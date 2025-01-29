2024 Advance Awards Presentation

Algona Publishing held its Advance Awards presentation on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Active Seniors of Algona Center. This is the fifth year that the awards have been given. The newspaper starts advertising for nominees in March. The staff at Algona Publishing along with its advisory board made up of citizens from around the county vote on the winners. Algona Publishing sales representative Lyndsey Fowler was the event coordinator and publisher Brad Hicks presented the awards.