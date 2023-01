Set the Scene was the theme chosen for the 2022 Bishop Garrigan High School prom held Saturday, April 30. The evening began with the traditional grand march followed by the dance and after prom games at the school. Arriving for the grand march from left: Jacob DePue, Marissa Rahe, Emma Bacha and Carter Morphew. Kim Wegener photo

Editor’s note: This is the second of three parts of the year in review, featuring May-June 2022. Next week will feature July-December.