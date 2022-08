Renetta Seiler’s entry in the winter fun division for mantels received the award of excellence for mantels at the fair. Seiler said she purchased the painting at a sale because it reminded her of her farm.

She used conifers in the arrangement to give it a wintry feel and white carnations to complement the snowy scene. Seiler said the shape of the arrangement mimicked the fence line and helped frame the picture. Kim Wegener photo