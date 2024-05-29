100th Celebration for the DAR Algona Chapter
Excitement filled the room at The Nature Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution Algona Chapter. State Officers and guests from four states joined the festivities. Families descended from Charter Members Letty M. Brace and Julia Eastman Brace travelled to honor their ancestors. State Regent Edee Brunia, State Organizing Secretary Tiffany Hauptman and State Treasurer Shelley Wells were honored guests.