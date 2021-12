ALGONA—Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation announces 13 locations for the Operation Christmas Meal Program, partnering with Iowa Select Farms and a record-number of FFA and 4-H clubs to help families in need. This year, Operation Christmas Meal will give away 17,000 boneless pork loins roasts at 13 different events across Iowa, plus an additional 1,500 through the Ignite the Spirit Program aimed at increasing awareness of hunger locally and helping even more families during the holiday season.