By Amy Frankl-Brandt, News Editor

Part 2

Bud did come back from the war and Eleanor was so relieved. He had lived with his parents near Titonka when he left for the army, but while he was gone his parents moved to Burt. So when he did come home, it wasn’t to the home he knew. But, he was home.

So Bud bought a little house in Burt for $500. It wasn’t in great shape. He didn’t want to bring Eleanor there until he had it fixed up.