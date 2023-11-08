Golden Bears Roll into 8-Player Title Game

CEDAR FALLS—Bishop Garrigan overcame 12-0 and 20-6 deficits and rolled past Winfield-Mount Union, 34-20, in an eight-player state semifinal football game today (Wednesday) at the UNI-Dome.

The Golden Bears (11-1) will play for a state championship next Thursday, Nov. 16, at 9:30 a.m., at the Dome in Cedar Falls. They will face Bedford (12-0), which kicked a 24-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining to defeat Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 31-30, in the other semifinal.

All of the Bishop Garrigan game stats can be found here: https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/FB-23-8psf1.htm#GAME…

After trailing 20-6 at the half, Garrigan put the hammer down, holding WMU scoreless and putting up 28 points, scoring touchdowns on four consecutive possessions.

Caden Roethler rushed 32 times for 181 yards and scored four touchdowns in the second half of the game.

Check back later for more about this game.