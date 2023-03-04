BISHOP GARRIGAN WINS 1A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Bishop Garrigan defeated Newell-Fonda behind a state tournament single game scoring record 49 points by Audi Crooks and claimed the Class 1A Girls State Basketball Tournament championship for the second consecutive season Saturday night, 68-57.

The Golden Bears trailed 13-8 after one quarter, but reclaimed control in the second period and grabbed a 33-26 lead at the half. It was a lead they maintained throughout the second half.

Crooks was named captain of the all-tournament team. Molly Joyce joined her fellow senior on the all-tournament team as well.

Joyce finished with 11 points and 10 assists while playing all 32 minutes. Crooks played the entire game and added 16 rebounds and three blocks. She was 21-27 from the floor. Emmi Bartolo added five points and Zoe Montag added a three-point jumper. Abbie Capesius played all 32 minutes, and though she took just one shot, she added 12 rebounds and five assists.

Bishop Garrigan shot 64 percent from the field and held Newell-Fonda, which previously had just two losses on the year, both to Estherville-Lincoln Central, to 35 percent shooting.

Newell-Fonda defeated the Golden Bears in the 2020 and 2021 state title games. Bishop Garrigan last year won the title over M-M-R-C, which had defeated Newell-Fonda in the semifinals.

Watch next week's Kossuth County Advance for more coverage on the Golden Bears' accomplishment of back-to-back state championships.