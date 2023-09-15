Funeral Service Set for Kevin Cram

A funeral service for Officer Kevin Cram, 33, of Algona, IA, will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center (Algona Community School), 600 South Hale Street, Algona, Iowa. A private graveside service will be held. A public visitation will be on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 4 PM to 8 PM, at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of Officer Cram at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.