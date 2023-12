By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

INDEPENDENCE—Junior Ashton Moreno was the place winner with a fourth place showing to highlight the performances of the Algona Bulldog boys’ wrestling team at the 33-team Cliff Kenne Invitational on Friday Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2.

The red-and-black finished in 11th place overall in the team standings with a team score of 179 points during the two-day event.