Kossuth County Farm Service Agency is accepting Emergency Conservation Program applications

ALGONA—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Executive Director, Gabriela Thompson announced today that Kossuth County is accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) to address damages from recent flooding that occurred on May 21, 2024. ECP signup will begin, Aug. 1, 2024, and will end on Sept. 30, 2024.

The approved ECP practices under this authorization include:

(EC1) Removing debris from farmland,