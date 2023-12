ARMSTRONG—Bishop Garrigan handed the North Union Warrior boys’ basketball team their first loss of the 2023-2024 season on Friday, Dec, 15 by the final score of 58-53.

The black-and-gold shot the ball well in the win by making 22 of 37 shots from the floor for 59.4 percent, hit two of eight three pointers for 25.0 percent and sank 12 of 26 foul shots for 46.1 percent.