HULL—Freshman Graclyn Eastman poured in a career-high 23 points to lead 10th ranked Bishop Garrigan to a 67-62 non-conference girls’ basketball win on Saturday, Dec. 4 over the Hull Western Christian Wolfpack.

The black-and-gold took an 18-14 advantage at the conclusion of the first frame. The Golden Bears extended the lead to 37-24 at halftime and led 56-42 heading into the fourth quarter of play.