By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

BISHOP GARRIGAN—Bishop Garrigan broke open a tight contest after the first period with a big second quarter and went onto a 62-42 girls’ basketball victory over the Algona Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 16.

For the first time in many years in the battle, both teams came in ranked as Algona was rated No. 10 in Class 3A and defending state champion Bishop Garrigan is number eighth in Class 1A.