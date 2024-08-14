Fresh produce of all shapes and sizes

The Kossuth County Farmers Market continues to be a place for fun, food and fantastic gifts for all ages. Any given Saturday you could come home with freshly baked pretzel buns, a crocheted chicken and a jar of raspberry jam, or a handmade card, hand-picked golden apples and a sweet-smelling bar of goat-milk soap. It’s fun to be a vendor, because when customers walk by with their purchases it’s always impressive to see the array of items available at our local market.