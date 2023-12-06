Former Lakota residents among toy exhibitors

Harold and Karen Wagenaar of Sheldon were among the exhibitors showcasing and selling new and old toys during the toy show on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Kossuth County Ag and Motorsports Museum in Algona. Harold has been collecting primarily John Deere tractors and equipment for 55 years. This was the first time the couple had brought his collection to the toy show but they are no strangers to Kossuth County. Harold and Karen (Baumann) are 1964 graduates of Lakota High School.