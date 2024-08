Gladys Wegener (first photo below), was the Grand Marshall for Fenton’s Quasquicentennial parade. She has been married to her husband, Marlin, for 59 years. They have five children, 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, some of whom were on the float with Gladys (photo above). Gladys is 91 1/4 years young and has celebrated all 54 of Fenton’s Sweet Corn days including 1951, when she was crowned Fenton’s band queen. Submitted photos