The Fenton Library staff hosted their annual holiday open house on December 9. More than 60 members of the community were treated to homemade cinnamon rolls, hot cider and coffee along with door prizes and lots of conversation.

Clockwise from top photo: Diane Munch, Kathy Berkland, Judy Thilges, Gerene Shaw, Janice Ramus, Linda Tieman, Madge Clabaugh and Gladys Wegener; the Peterson family, and Mike Bingham, Ed Krause, Jeff Clabaugh and Ted Yager. Submitted photos