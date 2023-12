BURT—According to a statement released by the Kossuth County Sheriff, on Dec. 21, 2023, at about 7:45 p.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire in Burt. The Burt Fire Department and EMS were paged to the home of Marvin and Donna Tripp at 403 5th Street. A mutual aid request was paged out for area departments to respond due to the home being fully engulfed and still occupied.