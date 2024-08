ALGONA—The time has come to make a splash! The Central Park splash pad opened on Tuesday, Aug. 13 with a ceremonial “First Splash” at noon.

Once open for use, the splash pad will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on a seasonal basis, as the weather permits. Users may start the water flowing by waving a hand or foot (must be bare skin) above the sensor button on the floor of the splash pad.