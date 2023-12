ALGONA—A total of 11 different players dented the scoring column in a 66-21 non-conference girls’ basketball victory on Saturday, Dec. 2 by the Algona Bulldogs over the Charles City Comets.

The home team scored the first 11 points and held the Comets scoreless for the first 5:40 of the game to lead 13-3 at the end of the first period.