CLARION—Algona boys’ wrestling team improved to 3-0 on the year in North Central Conference matches with a pair of conference victories on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The red-and-black defeated the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets by the score of 72-6 and topped the Clarion-Goldfield/Dows Cowboys by the score of 50-24.

During the evening of league matches, nine different Bulldogs won a pair of matches as the squad recorded a total of 13 falls.