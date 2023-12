By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

BISHOP GARRIGAN—Algona built a 10-point first period advantage and maintained that lead most of the game in a 66-49 non-conference cross-town victory over the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The red-and-black connected on 32 of 63 overall field goals for 50.7 percent, sank two of 12 three-pointers for 16.6 percent and converted two of six free throws for 33.3 percent.