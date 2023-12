ALGONA—Algona outscored Iowa Falls-Alden 20-8 in the third stanza and that production led the red-and-black to a hard-fought 43-36 North Central Conference girls’ basketball win on Friday, Dec. 15 over the Cadets.

The conference contest was dead-locked at 11-11 at the end of the first period before the visitors took a 19-15 lead to the locker room at halftime.