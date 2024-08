Bethany E&R Church will be holding their annual Mission Fest on Sept. 8 at 310 Division St. in Ledyard. Morning service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Josh Johanson who grew up not far from Ledyard and has just moved back here from the Twin Cities to raise his family. Pastor Johanson will be serving the Bethany E&R Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakota.