ALGONA—A balanced scoring attack that featured five players in double figures led the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bear boys’ basketball team to an 85-51 Top of Iowa Conference victory over the Belmond-Klemme Broncos on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The home team started fast and never looked back, building a 20-4 advantage at the end of the first frame. Bishop Garrigan led 42-27 at halftime and took a commanding 67-40 advantage into the fourth period.