Or in this case.....from the sky. The proverbial saying about the apple not falling far from the tree refers to how children inevitably become like their parents.

For Aubrey Meyer that certainly rings true. To celebrate turning 16 last March, Aubrey flew her first solo flight on July 11, 2024, just like her dad Tony did when he turned 16. This makes Aubrey a fourth generation pilot and earned her the students pilot license.