WEST BEND—Alta-Aurelia built a big first quarter advantage and went onto a 71-52 Twin Lakes Conference boys’ basketball victory over the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 15.

The Warriors led 21-8 at the conclusion of the opening frame before increasing their advantage to 41-20 at intermission. The visitors took a 60-45 lead into the final eight minutes of play.