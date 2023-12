By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

WEBSTER CITY—Even a long road trip on cool December night could not slow down the Algona Bulldog girls’ basketball squad in 66-23 North Central Conference win on Friday, Dec. 8 over the Webster City Lynx.

The red-and-black defense was outstanding all evening long but especially in the second half when they allowed just a total of six points, three in each of the quarters.