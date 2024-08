By Molly Montag

News Correspondent

A stretch of dry weather allowed crews to make significant progress on construction of the Algona Field House.

Slated for completion next August, the 70,000-square foot athletic facility is being built on the east side of the combined Algona High School and Algona Middle School building, 600 Hale St. As of Aug. 20, crews had finished the footings and had started erecting steel beams.