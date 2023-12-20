AHS girls’ wrestlers go 2-1 at Holstein

HOLSTEIN—Algona girls’ wrestling squad went 2-1 on Thursday, Dec. 12 in a quadrangular held at Ridge View High School.

The red-and-black defeated Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 60-24 and topped Western Iowa 63-18 but lost a close match to Ridge View by the score of 42-37.

Seven Bulldog wrestlers went 3-0 during the night and they were Mara Davis (100), Reese Taylor (105), Alissa Engel (110), Laura Stohr (115), Malyn Davis (120), Reagan Haynes (170) and Gretchen Gorham (190).