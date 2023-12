ALGONA—Algona won the final two matches to rally for an exciting 38-36 win over the Humboldt Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 7 in the North Central Conference boys’ wrestling opener for both clubs.

Trailing 36-29, the red-and-black got a 2-0 decision from Gavin Goche and win by forfeit by Cohen Reffer to pull out a key early season conference victory.