There were a total of 28 vehicles and 62 people at the July 24 Shriner’s Car Cruise which raised $330 for Shriner’s Hospital. One chef handled all the cooking at Unkies. This is the fifth time the car cruise has stopped at Unkies and they have always done a good job taking care of a large crowd.

The next cruise will be on Aug. 28, and will cruise to West Bend with dinner at the Wagon Wheel.